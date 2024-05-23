Breaking: Kano State Assembly Abolishes 4 Kano Emirates , Sacks Four Emirs Appointed By Ganduje

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed into law the Kano state Emirate Council Law (amendment 2) into law, dissolving all the five Emirates in the state.

This was sequel to deliberations on the floor of the House during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Ismail Falgore during Thursday’s sitting.

The Kano State Emirate Council Amendment Bill was considered on the floor of the House after scaling second and third reading.

Earlier the deputy speaker, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Butu explained that repealing the law would revive the lost glory of Kano, noting that dividing Kano Emirate to five has reduced the capacity and dignity of the state at national level.

The majority leader, Lawan Dala on his part said that the emirate council served as a custodian of culture which was distorted by the creation of additional emirates, hence the need to revert to Kano historical background of one emirate, one people and one state.

The Emirates were created by former Governor Ganduje at the height of the removal of former Emir of Kano Lamido Sanusi