AANI Congratulates New FRSC Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed

The National President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (NIPSS), Ambassador EO Okafor mni, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire AANI membership, heartily rejoices with and congratulates one of our outstanding members, Assistant Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed mni, SEC 43, 2021, on his well-deserved appointment as Corps Marshal and Chief Executive Officer (CM/CEO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, earlier today.





AANI is immensely proud of the new CM/CEO FRSC, because It is his hard work, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to duty that have been instrumental in earning him this prestigious appointment. His dedication to service, exemplary conduct, and vast wealth of experience have consistently set a high standard within the corps, making him a most deserving recipient of this significant responsibility. AANI appreciates his commitment to the association and enjoins him to further enhance the existing cordial relationship between AANI and the FRSC.





We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to President Tinubu for recognizing Shehu Mohammed mni’s exceptional qualities and finding him worthy of this important appointment which is a testament to his integrity, competence, and the high regard in which he is held by his superiors and peers alike. It also reflects the trust and confidence that the President has in his abilities to lead and enhance the Federal Road Safety Corps.





We therefore congratulate Shehu Mohammed mni on this remarkable achievement and pray that God grants him the wisdom and strength to discharge his duties creditably. AANI reiterates also its full support to ensure his success in this new post, encouraging him to further enhance road safety across the nation and improve the wellbeing of the officers within the corps. His leadership will undoubtedly steer the FRSC towards greater accomplishments and national service.





AANI expresses its sincere thanks to President Tinubu for his confidence in our members and their inclusion in strategic positions within his administration. We are confident that they will perform their duties with utmost zeal, dedication, and effectiveness, contributing significantly to the advancement of our nation.





Congratulations once again, Distinguished!





Brigadier General SK Usma (rtd) mni fnipr fapra fnarc FIOARM fspsp

Sarkin Yakin Kanwan Katsina

AANI National Publicity Secretary