You’ve Dug Your Pit, Fubara Bombs LG Chairmen Loyal To Wike





Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State says local government chairmen disrespecting him will fall into the pit they have dug.





He said this while inaugurating the Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre in Ndoni, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of the state, on Thursday.





Upon sighting the Chairman of ONELGA at the event, the governor expressed surprise, saying LGA chairmen have formed the habit of staying away from state functions.





Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who is having a cold war with the governor, is believed to be in control of local government structure in the state.





While inaugurating the centre, the governor said, “I’m surprised that I saw the chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government here. I’m very surprised because before now, any event that had to do with the state government, all the local government chairmen, as it were, didn’t participate.





“I hope when you leave here, they are not going to sack you because I know you are not loyal to me. Or when you leave here, you will grant a press interview that it was not you, but your shadow?





“But let me say it here. Every one of you who thinks you are disrespecting me, you have already dug your pit. You will fall inside it. That is the truth. Our minds are very open.





We do not wish anyone bad, but we expect you to know and do what is right. For those of you who have chosen to take the part that you think is that way that leads to your salvation, safe journey.”





Away from politics, Fubara said when he assume office in May, over 340 primary healthcare centres across the state were in deplorable condition.