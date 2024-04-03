3 Naval Officers, Civilian Arrested Over Murder In Lagos

Authorities of the Nigerian Navy (NN) have taken into custody three of their officers and a civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence over the murder of a laboratory technician, Ifeanyi Richard Onumaegbu, who was allegedly brutalised which led to his death at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital (NNRH), Ojo, Lagos, last week.

The victim was allegedly beaten up by the officers while on duty in the laboratory department of the hospital and was some days later found dead in his office as a result of the injuries sustained during the beating.

It was learnt that before he died, the victim called his boss to complain about the treatment he suffered in the hands of his attackers.

Reacting to the death of the civilian staff, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said all those involved would not escape justice.

The CNS, who spoke through the Director of the Nigerian Navy Information, Commodore Adams-Aliu, said the Nigerian Navy (NN) was deeply saddened by the demise of Mr Ifeanyi Richard Onumaegbu and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Commodore Adams-Aliu further said the NN wished to inform the public that the victim was an integral part of the NN family as a civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence attached to the Laboratory Department of the NNRH since 2009 and that he served meritoriously.

He explained that, “On March 31, 2024, he was found lifeless in his office at NNRH. A preliminary investigation revealed that four days earlier, March 26, 2024, the deceased was involved in an altercation with a civilian lady and some NN personnel in Navy Town barracks.

“Consequently, all suspected personnel and the civilian lady involved in the previous altercation were identified and are currently under close custody.

The NN has facilitated the movement of the deceased body to a reputable government hospital in Lagos based on the request of the family for an autopsy.