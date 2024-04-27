Why The World Did Not End On April 25th As I Predicted..Nigerian Pastor

Self-proclaimed preacher, Prophet Metuh, who claimed that the world would end on Thursday, April 25, has explained why the prophecy didn’t come to pass.

Metuh had caused a stir on social media with his revelation that the world would end on April 25, 2024, claiming God informed him during prayer.

He emphasized seeing the date clearly and hearing it mentioned by God twice.

But in a statement on his X account on Saturday, Metuh attributed the prophecy’s failure to the intervention of God after he and his followers completed a 21-day fasting and prayer period.





He tweeted: “The Lord showed us Mercy. After our 21-day fasting and prayer, he heard us and gave us more time to live. Prayer works #rapture2024 #rapture”

However, his explanation garnered mixed reactions from social media users, with some questioning the logic behind the initial prophecy and others criticizing him for causing unnecessary fear and confusion among people.

Reacting to this, an X user Ebubedike tweeting with the handle #chukuwu_io said, “You get luck say we no dey Old Testament again. In the meantime, enjoy your Elon’s money.”

Vlad who tweets as #AbiodunOmonijo said, ‘So you were already on the 21-day fasting and prayer when you made the announcement, why were you so emphatic there would be rapture then? Does that make sense to you?”

A user, Mazi Malek, on X.com, who identifies as #Maleek_Chukwu, said, “No go find work, dey dia n’ezuzugharị. You want to tell us now that you covered 21 days of prayers within 8 days?? You get luck say Saul don turn Paul.”

A tweep, Youth President, who tweets anonymously as #admike007 said, “This is one thing I hate about Christians, always so called prophets trying to play fool with the maker himself. Uno fear anything. Hm GOD isn’t your headmaster to be joking with.”

On X.com, Edmonton, who tweets anonymously as #Edmonto37803237 said, “You should be arrested for false information and inducing fear into the heart of many Nigerian citizens. You are a disgrace in suit! Your kind have no place in our growing society. I can only imagine the families you have torn apart with your lies.”

Omoluabi who tweets as #TinyTimAbiola0 wrote, “Fake prophet. Do you know some folks believe your fake prophesies? You’re misleading people, and your level of misinformation is alarming. Please stop this. No one knows when this will happen.”

T. O Umoru Esq who identifies as #TheophilusUmoru added, “With all due respect, please shut up sir. Stop putting words in “God’s mouth” that He did not speak, and stop deceiving your gullible followers.”