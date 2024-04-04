Why Binance Executive Tigray Gambaryan Trial Was Postponed

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Arraignment of Binance Holdings Limited and one of its senior executives Tigray Gambaryan has been stalled at the federal high sitting in Abuja.

The arraignment could not go on as the second defendant has not been served with the charge by the FIRS 

Counsel to the second defendant drew the attention of the court to the fact that his client whom the federal government scheduled for arraignment does not have an idea of the charges against him.

counsel to the FIRS who told the court that service on the 2nd defendant has been difficult as he has been in custody.

counsel to the FIRS prayed for the court to grant leave so the defendant could be served in court.

Counsel to the defendant had raised questions about the conduct of the federal government in serving the charge on the defendant but did not object to it.

The court ordered that the defendant be served in court.

The prosecution prayed to the court for an adjournment to enable the defendant to go through the charge and be ready to take his plea 

The court adjourned till 19th April for arraignment

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال