Why Binance Executive Tigray Gambaryan Trial Was Postponed

Arraignment of Binance Holdings Limited and one of its senior executives Tigray Gambaryan has been stalled at the federal high sitting in Abuja.

The arraignment could not go on as the second defendant has not been served with the charge by the FIRS

Counsel to the second defendant drew the attention of the court to the fact that his client whom the federal government scheduled for arraignment does not have an idea of the charges against him.

counsel to the FIRS who told the court that service on the 2nd defendant has been difficult as he has been in custody.

counsel to the FIRS prayed for the court to grant leave so the defendant could be served in court.

Counsel to the defendant had raised questions about the conduct of the federal government in serving the charge on the defendant but did not object to it.

The court ordered that the defendant be served in court.

The prosecution prayed to the court for an adjournment to enable the defendant to go through the charge and be ready to take his plea

The court adjourned till 19th April for arraignment