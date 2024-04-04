Breaking : World's Oldest Man Dies At 112 Years

Guinness World Records has announced the death of world's oldest man

This was a post by GWR on his death

Juan Vicente Pérez - Oldest man 1909 - 2024.

Guinness World Records is saddened to learn of the death of the world's oldest man Juan Vicente Pérez from Venezuela (b. 27 May 1909) at the age of 114.





He would have turned 115 next month. Juan was announced as the oldest man living at 112 years and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022.

He attributed his longevity to "working hard, resting on holidays, going to bed early, drinking a glass of aguardiente every day, loving God, and always carrying him in his heart."

