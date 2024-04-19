Two Commissioners In Ebonyi State Fight Dirty In Public, Exchange Hot Blows





Two Commissioners in the present administration in Ebonyi State, were said to have publicly fought each other in a public gathering at Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The two Commissioners who are said to be stakeholders in their various communities had a field day as they reportedly exchanged blows, not minding those that were watching them.

Speaking with newsmen, an eye witnessed said: “Nobody told me anything about it. I saw everything myself. I don’t know the cause of their fight but they fought and this is the 5th fight between them.

“As a leader of thought in my place, this is embarrassing to me, our people and the people of Ebonyi State. It happened during the defection of some people into APC at Ezza North. “It was a very big fight and it was not hidden.”

Vanguard