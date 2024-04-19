Lagos-Bound Air Peace Flight Makes Air Return, Cites ‘Potential Fire’

A Boeing 737-700 aircraft belonging to Air Peace made an air return on Thursday morning following the detection of an indication light suggesting a potential fire in the aft cargo area.

An air return is a situation where an aircraft returns to land at the departure aerodrome without having initially planned to do so.

In a statement, Air Peace said the incident occurred approximately 10 minutes after takeoff, prompting the captain of the flight to adhere to standard operating procedures by initiating an air return and requesting priority landing clearance from the control tower.

The airline said upon landing safely in Lagos, passengers were disembarked and the aircraft went through thorough inspections to ensure its airworthiness for future flight operations.

