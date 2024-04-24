The New DSTV Price Increase And Matters Arising ... By CKN

I woke up this morning to get this message from Multichoice

" Dear Valued Customer, Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages

On Wednesday, 1 May 2024 we will adjust our prices across all our packages on DStv and GOtv.

We understand the impact this change may have on you - our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations, has led us to make this difficult decision.

It remains our mission to provide the best entertainment and viewing experience to you and are committed to continue to deliver high-quality content and unparalleled service. So, from Wednesday, 1 May 2024, the price adjustment will take effect as follows:

Thank you for your continued patronage and support.

Yours sincerely,

John Ugbe

Chief Executive Officer "

My first reaction was " not again " but while some people may ask for the rationale behind the latest increase , the question any rational being would ordinarily ask is whether Multichoice as a company is operating in a different environment from others

While i am not the Spokesperson of DSTV but as an average Nigerian, is it not true that the prices of every product and services have risen astronomically

Starting with electricity, in the past two months electricity tariffs have been jerked up by close to 300% via their suspicious Bands categorisation

With the removal of Petroleum subsidy , fuel price also increased to over 250%





Food products have continue to rise

The dollar has remained a yoyo in the past one year at a point it rose up to N1800 to a Dollar

Prices of drugs is out of the reach of the common man

Which good and services have not had a reversed price increase in recent time

How much is the orice of cement now

I can go on and on again

So while all these related products and services have shot up to an unprecedented level , how do we expect DSTV price to remain static except we don't want to be truthful to ourselves

It is a known fact that several compaines which tried to play in this market have fizzled out.

While many are still looking forward to per view billings by DSTV, the fact remains that except we want DSTV to go the way of the others before it , the company must be supported to keep its head above the waters

Except the government provides the necessary enabling environment to operate , some of these price increases will remain inevitable

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is a journalist, blogger , law graduate and Member Chartered Institute of Arbitrators ( UK )