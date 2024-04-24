Breaking: Wike Loyalist, Rivers Commisioner Of Justice Resigns After Redeployment

byCKN NEWS -
0


  

Former Rivers State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN) has resigned.

His resignation follows a minor cabinet reshuffle which redeployed him to the Ministry of Special Duties in the Governor’s Office.

This is the former Commissioner’s second exit from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet.

In December 13th 2023, Mr. Adangor and some other commissioners who are loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike resigned their appointments due to the political crisis rocking the state.

Governor Fubara later reappointed them in compliance with terms of a peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

Also affected in this cabinet reshuffle is another loyalist of Mr. Wike, the former Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu who was redeployed to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال