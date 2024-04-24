Breaking: Wike Loyalist, Rivers Commisioner Of Justice Resigns After Redeployment

Former Rivers State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN) has resigned.

His resignation follows a minor cabinet reshuffle which redeployed him to the Ministry of Special Duties in the Governor’s Office.

This is the former Commissioner’s second exit from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet.

In December 13th 2023, Mr. Adangor and some other commissioners who are loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike resigned their appointments due to the political crisis rocking the state.

Governor Fubara later reappointed them in compliance with terms of a peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

Also affected in this cabinet reshuffle is another loyalist of Mr. Wike, the former Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu who was redeployed to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.