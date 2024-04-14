Several Celebrities Are Being Investigated For Naira Abuse...EFCC

EFCC Statement

Beta Edu and other Matters: For the Purpose of Clarity

1. No officials from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs have been cleared in ongoing investigations into financial misappropriation.





2. The EFCC has recovered N32.7 billion and $445,000 in the ongoing investigation.





3. Investigations have uncovered fraudulent dealings related to Covid-19 funds, World Bank loans, and Abacha loot.





4. ⁠Banks involved in the fraud are being investigated, with Managing Directors providing useful statements.





5. ⁠Public support in reporting Naira abuse and Dollarization of the economy is appreciated, with increased awareness of the issue.





6. ⁠The EFCC is committed to prosecuting those involved in Naira abuse, having in mind that a new task force came into operation since February 7, 2024.





7. ⁠Several celebrities are under investigation for Naira abuse, with some providing statements and more likely to be invited for questioning.





8. ⁠The EFCC maintains its no-sacred-cow approach, warning the public to comply with laws against the crime.