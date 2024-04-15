Police Arrest Leader Of Abuja " One Chance " Robbery Gangs

The Nigeria Police Force have arrested the alleged leader of ONE CHANCE ROBBERY GANG in Abuja

This was disclosed in this tweet by Police Force Spokesman ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who did not disclose the name of the suspect who also attacked a pregnant woman





His tweet

"This is a ring leader of one chance robbery gang in abuja. He used this wheel spanner to beat a pregnant woman (one chance victim) until she had a miscarriage.

The woman had been waiting for the fruit of the womb for more than 8 years. This is wickedness. Anyway, he's having a trial in the court and has been arrested for the same offence again."