Senegalese President Inauguration: Sen Shehu Sani Throws Jabs At Nigerians

Former Senator Shehu Sani has berated Nigerians for electing old politicians as their President 

Sani on a post was reacting to the election and swearing in of a 44 year old man as Senegalese President on Tuesday 

According to him if President Faye was to be a Nigerian, they will query his age and pedigree

This was his tweet on X

" You admire a 44 year old now the President of Senegal.If a 44 year old in your Country aspires for same position the first thing you will ask him is not his ideas but his money."

