Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission approves increase in Electricity tariff from ₦66 to ₦225 per kilowatt hour for customers under Band A category. This new rate, which is 3 times more than the existing rate takes effect from today.

Under the SBT, consumers are classified in Bands A to E as follows:

Band A: Minimum of 20 Hours

Band B: Minimum of 16 Hours

Band C: Minimum of 12 Hours

Band D: Minimum of 8 Hours

Band E: Minimum of 4 Hours of Electricity

More details later