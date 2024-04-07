Robber Arrested After Demanding Sex From Victim





A 21-year-old man identified as Tosin Lamidi burgled the apartment of this lady, Gift Nseobong at Number 8 Mutiatu Okesalu Street, Ikotun Lagos.

He stole laptops and phones from the apartment at gunpoint. The lady whose phone was among the phones stolen called her number and Tosin picked up the call.

She offered Tosin sex if he could return her sim card which contains vital documents to her.

Tosin Lamidi the robber accepted, and they agreed to meet at the Ikotun roundabout where he would take her to a hotel.

It was at the roundabout that he was arrested.

Source : Comrade Ikposa