Robber Arrested After Demanding Sex From Victim

byCKN NEWS -
0



A 21-year-old man identified as Tosin Lamidi burgled the apartment of this lady, Gift Nseobong at Number 8 Mutiatu Okesalu Street, Ikotun Lagos.

He stole laptops and phones from the apartment at gunpoint. The lady whose phone was among the phones stolen called her number and Tosin picked up the call.

She offered Tosin sex if he could return her sim card which contains vital documents to her.

Tosin Lamidi the robber accepted, and they agreed to meet at the Ikotun roundabout where he would take her to a hotel.

It was at the roundabout that he was arrested. 

Source :  Comrade Ikposa

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال