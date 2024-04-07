Army Lieutenant, Six Others Killed In Boko Haram Ambush On Borno-Yobe Road

Armed Boko Haram members have ambushed a military vehicle conveying a Lieutenant (names withheld) and other soldiers along Biu- Buratai- Buni Yadi Road.

The road, which links Borno and Yobe states, is a death trap, as it witnesses a series of deadly attacks.

Reliable sources revealed that the attack, which occurred on Thursday evening, led to the killing of the officer, a driver, a gunner and four other soldiers.

Several terrorists were said to have been killed during an exchange of gunfire with troops near Kamuya village.

A security source confirmed the development yesterday.

He said: “Yes, based on the situation report, soldiers of 135 Special Force BN FOB in Buratai were ambushed by terrorists on their way to Damaturu, Yobe State capital. “Unfortunately, one officer was killed, including a driver, a gunner plus four other escorts.”

