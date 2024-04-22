Rivers Assembly Overrides Gov Fubara, Passes LG Amendment Bill





The Rivers State House of Assembly passed the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Bill into law on Monday by overriding the assent of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The House, led by its Speaker, Hon Martin Amaewhule, made the decision at its 159th Legislative sitting held at the Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday by the media aide to the Speaker, Martins Wachukwu, and sent to newsmen.

It recalled that on March 13, 2024, the House passed the Local Government (Amendment) Bill and forwarded same to Fubara for assent, which the governor declined.

The statement reads, “Determined to perform its Constitutional duties, the Bill was represented by the Majority Leader, Hon. Major Jack and debated upon by Members.

“Thereafter, the House in accordance with the provisions of Section 100(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as altered, which empowers the House to override the Governor, where he withholds his assent; the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule put the question, and with a two-thirds majority vote, the House agreed to override the Governor and passed the Bill into Law. ”

In another development, the House screened and confirmed nominees for the position of Chairman and Members of the Assembly Service Commission.

Those screened and confirmed were Sampson Worlu as Chairman, Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple, Mrs Blessing Belema Derefaka, Mr Gbaranen Robinson, and Madam Dorcas Amos as Members.

The statement recalled that on March 22, 2024, the House passed the Rivers State Assembly Service Commission (Amendment) Bill into Law, wherein the House donated back to itself the power to appoint the Chairman and Members of the Assembly Service Commission.

The statement added, “On a sad note, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amaewhule, announced the demise of Mr Lucky Amadi, the husband of the honourable Member for Obio/Akpor Constituency II, Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, and stated that Members would pay a condolence visit to their colleague.”

27 members of the Assembly believed to be loyal to the Minister of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have been having a running battle with the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Governor Fubara had survived an attempt to impeach him by pro-Wike lawmakers after the bombing of the hallowed chamber in November last year.