Police Parades ABSU 500-Level Student Who Killed Fellow Student In Viral Video

A 500-level student of Abia State University (ABSU) Uturu, Emmanuel Victor attested for the murder of a fellow student, Emmanuel Uche in front of Miracle Lodge has confessed to the crime.

He along with others arrested for various crimes in Abia State were paraded at the police headquarters in Umuahia on Sunday.

He said he killed Emmanuel Uche because both of them belonged to two rival cult groups.

According to Victor, while he belongs to the Vikings cult group, the late Uche was a member of Aiye.





He said a day before the killing of the late Uche, he (Uche) along with members of his gang had gone looking for a member of his (Victor) gang but could not see him.

According to him, Uche and his gang members accosted another member of the Vikings and collected his phone, then took it to Miracle Lodge, the same place where Uche was killed.

The suspect along with members of his gang mobilized for reinforcement the next day and Miracle Lodge and the ensuing fracas led to the killing of Uche.

He therefore pleaded for leniency, saying it is his first time of committing murder.