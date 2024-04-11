Revealed:How Boat Driver's Negligence Led To Actor Junior Pope's Death

An eye witness has narrated how popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, died in a boat mishap in Anambra State.

He declared that one of the boat drivers “carelessly tried to behave like James Bond

by dangerously attempting to catch a ‘cruise’ on the water, which caused a collision with another boat”.

The witness, a movie director, said the accident happened on their way back from a movie site.

To him, the death of the actor and some crew members was simply caused by carelessness.

“The driver of the first boat started behaving like James Bond. May be to impress Junior Pope and show off. When the driver of the second boat saw him, he also joined the James Bond stunts.

“They swerved dangerously on the water, resulting in a boat collision. The speed boat crew did not have life jackets, which are generally hired out by another group of persons.

“The death of the actor and some crew members was a product of carelessness”.

He revealed further: “When the tragedy occurred, the wife was promptly summoned to the site and witnessed them hauling her husband’s lifeless corpse out of the water. I believe some persons are still missing.

“I read somewhere that a sacrifice was made before Junior Pope’s body was taken away. I am not aware of that because I did not witness such”.