Breaking : AGN President Confirms Death Of Actor Junior Pope

 This is the latest press statement of Actors Guild of Nigeria President Chief Emeka Rollas on the death of Actor Junior Pope 

"Its so so sad that our joy was shortlived.

My first post was out of excitement when we noticed his tingling fingers. Two notable hospitals tried their best to revive him but to no avail. God knows the best.

We finally lost him

 Mr Friday corpse has been identified but three other corpses are yet to be found.

