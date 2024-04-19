President Tinubu Appoints Board Of National Insurance Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following qualified Nigerians to the Board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM):

(1) Ms. Halima Kyari -- Chairperson

(2) Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin -- Commissioner for Insurance

(3) Mr. Olawoye Gam-Ikon -- Deputy Commissioner (Technical Operations)

(4) Dr. Usman Ankara Jimada -- Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Administration)

(5) Dr. Miriam Kene Kachikwu -- Member

(6) Mr. Adeniyi Olusegun Fabikun -- Member

(7) Mr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed -- Member

The President expects the new Board of the National Insurance Commission to exercise utmost probity as it leads the commission in ensuring a safe, sound, and stable insurance sector, while protecting policyholders, the public interest, and improving trust and confidence in the sector.



