20 Lord Chosen Church Members Die In Crash

byCKN NEWS -
0


 


About 20 members of Lord's Chosen Church have lost their lives as a result of road accident along Owerri - Onitsha express way. Report has it that the church members were on their way to a crusade at Owerri, Imo State, before the luxurious bus conveying them collided with a Tipper truck leading to many lost of lives.

The General overseer, Lazarus Muoka had earlier arrived the state capital enroute Sam Mbakwe  Airport Owerri and was received by the Senior members of the church before this sad insident occurred.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال