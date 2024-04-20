20 Lord Chosen Church Members Die In Crash





About 20 members of Lord's Chosen Church have lost their lives as a result of road accident along Owerri - Onitsha express way. Report has it that the church members were on their way to a crusade at Owerri, Imo State, before the luxurious bus conveying them collided with a Tipper truck leading to many lost of lives.

The General overseer, Lazarus Muoka had earlier arrived the state capital enroute Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri and was received by the Senior members of the church before this sad insident occurred.