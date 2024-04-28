Pastor Refuses To Join Couple In Marriage For Their Inability To Give Him Two Goats And N200,000

A Calabar based Pastor has refused to join a couple in marriage for refusing to pay a sum of N200,000 and two goats he imposed on them for arriving their wedding late

This was a post by Agba Jalingo on the incident 

"This is Pastor Michael Ereokon, of Exceeding Grace & Glory Ministry, 1 Ewa Ekeng Inyang Ekeng Street, Off Calabar Road, Calabar South, who declined joining a couple in his church today April 27, 2024, for not paying a fine of N200k and two goats to him, for arriving late to their wedding.

The bride and groom, Faith Collins & Felix Christopher, had to arrange for another ""man of God" to give them marriage blessings at the reception venue."

