New York Police Identify Man Who Sets Self Ablaze Outside Trump Trial Venue

The New York Police Department has identified the man who set himself ablaze as 37-year-old Max Azzarello from Florida.

The White male who is in critical condition at a hospital set himself on fire outside the court where Donald Trump is standing trial in Manhattan on Friday.

 In a video shared on a Chief White House correspondent, Simon Oteba's X handle on Friday, NYPD Chief  Jeffrey B. Maddorey, stated that Azzarello was an investigative researcher.

A separate video that has since gone viral on X shows when Azzarello urged attention to a perceived fascist coup, calling for revolution.

The incident happened in a park opposite the 100 Centre Street courthouse, which has been used by authorities to corral protesters, both pro-Trump and anti-Trump, as well as by some members of the media.


