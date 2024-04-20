Gen. T. Y. Danjuma Should Cut President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Some Slack....By Wale Adedayo

Yes, he is an expert when it comes to security issues. That is why he needs to tarry a while before making incendiary comments, capable of making it appears as if the current Administration is not moving in the right direction about security in Nigeria.

Tinubu met a mess on ground. And that mess did not start in eight years prior. It has been there before then. Upon assuming office, he put square pegs in square holes and sought a whole new rule for tackling insecurity, which are already yielding fruits. It is the first time that kidnapped persons are being recovered in record time without the payment of ransome. The success being recorded by the military in taking out bandits and other terrorists is also unprecedented. Mr. President proved the worth of his office by words and deeds after our soldiers were killed in Delta State. Things are different now, unlike before. Yet, he is less than one year in office.

Danjuma knows that security goes beyond arms, ammunition and deployment of military personnel. The fundamentals are many. But the primary cause is economic followed closely behind by the political. Tinubu's Administration is the first, since this 4th Republic began, to chart a definite economic path for Nigeria with visible dividends for all to see.

And, we believe that what many are hailing today is just a tip of the iceberg about what the current Administration plans for Nigeria. Mr. President has shown definite approval for State Police. From his words and body language, it is certain that the much talked about restructuring of the country will take place under his watch.

The signals are all there for the discerning to see. And, these are the major roots of insecurity and other forms of disregard for the Nigerian state by angry citizens.

Instead of a reprimand, Danjuma should commend Tinubu

He deserves it!

Wale Adedayo,

Okeliwo, Ijebu Ife,

Ogun State.