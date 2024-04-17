N84bn Alleged Fraud :EFCC Barricades Yahaya Bello's Abuja Home ( Pictures)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have reportedly barricaded the house of the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello in Wuse, Abuja.

The EFCC siege is coming days after the former governor held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, at the State House.





On Wednesday, a top source shared the photograph showing how operatives of the EFCC barricaded the access road to the Bello’s house.

According to the source, “EFCC barricades Bello’ house in Abuja. No movement in the area as EFCC barricaded the house. They are yet to gain access.”

Although there was no immediate information available to the reason while the anti-graft agency stormed the former governor’s residence, it may be connected with the N84 billion fr@ud case against him which the EFCC is prosecuting.

The EFCC had charged the former governor with financial fraud to the tune of N84 billion.

The anti-graft commission in an amended charge, accused Bello of diverting N80 billion of state funds in September 2015, four months before he assumed office.







