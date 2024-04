Justice Kehind Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted Pascal Okechukwu also known as Cubana Chief Priest N10million bail.





He pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





The anti-graft commission filed a three-count charge against Cubana Chief Priest accused of abusing the naira at a social event, an act said to be contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.