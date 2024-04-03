Lagos Mops Up Banned Styrofoam

The Lagos State Government has intensified the mopping up of banned styrofoam and single-use plastics in the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement on his X account on Wednesday.

He wrote, "In a joint operation between the officers of Lagos State Environmental Health Services, Lagos State Neighbourhood Watch #OfficialLNSC, Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial (KAI) and other agencies, tonnes of banned styrofoam packs were seized at the Bombata area of Lagos Island. #ZeroTolerance #CleanerLagos#"

In January, the state government announced its decision to ban the use and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics across the state.

The decision was reached following the menace that single-use plastics, especially non-biodegradable styrofoam, were causing in the environment, according to the government.

Styrofoam users were given a three-week grace period to stop using them.