The 243 Battalion of the Nigerian Army has apprehended a fake soldier, identified as Silas Dickson, in Badagry, Lagos.

The suspect has since been handed over to the state police command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his X account on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of the suspect, he wrote,

"Fake soldier, Silas Dickson, aged 25 arrested by soldiers of 243 Battalion #HQNigerianArmy Badagry and handed over to #LagosPoliceNG for prosecution."