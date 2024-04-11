Junior Pope Boat Mishap: Two Corpses Recovered, 3 Still Missing ...NIWA

THE National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, has given a clearer picture of the number of people, casualties and survivors in the boat mishap that happen in Anambra State, which involved a popular Nollywood star, John Paul Odonwodo, popularly known as ‘Junior Pope.’





NIWA Area Manager Mr Suleiman Nicholas said that contrary to the claim that the incident happen in Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area, of the state, the incident actually happened at the Akpaka Area a suburb of Onitsha and Nsugbe Anambra East Local Government Area, when the victims were coming back from Anam, where they went to shoot a movie.





Mr. Nicholas, further disclosed that they were twelve in the ill fated boat, and seven of the victims were rescued a life, two were recovered dead, while three are still missing and out of the three missing, two are female, while one is male.

The NIWA Area Manager, stated that his men are already at the scene of the incident in Akpaka Area of Onitsha and Nsugbe, conducting rescue and recovery activities, with the men of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria and Marine Police.

Asked if the popular Nollywood actor, John Paul Odobwido, aka Junior Pope was one of the dead victims, he said “my people said Junior Pope was one of the dead’.

Further question on the cause of the incident, Mr Nicholas said “Whatever you will get now as the cause of the incident may not be accurate, we are waiting for the report from my men who are at the scene of the incident, my men are on the water now to recover the remaining three missing victims”.

The recent boat mishap is happening barely three months after the January 4th to 5th boat mishap that happened in Umumu Umuebwelum Anam, Anambra West Local Government area.

The ill fated boat involved in the January accident was said to have taken off at Ojolofe Idah Water Front Idah Local Government Area Kogi State and on arrival at Umumu Umuebwelum Anam Anam hit a barrier and capsized