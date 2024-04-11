Former Abia State Governor And Minister Ogbonnaya Onu Is Dead

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Former governor of Abia state, Ogbonnaya Onu is dead.

Family sources informed newsmen that Onu died at a hospital in Abuja this morning.

The American trained scientist, teacher and politician was 71 years old.

Ogbonnaya Onu was a lecturer at University of Port Harcourt before he made a foray into National Politics during the scuttled transition to civilian rule of  former president Ibrahim Babangida from 1991 to 1993.

He was elected governor in 1992 and served till the late Sani Abacha overthrew Ernest Shonekan's administration in 1994.

Onu remained in politics and made a few attempts to run for President.

He resigned as minister of science and technology in the Buhari administration to contest the presidential primaries in 2022.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال