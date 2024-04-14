Iran Attack Israel With Over 300 Drones

Multiple blasts ripped through Jerusalem as missiles and drones fired by Iran arrived in Israel.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had launched direct attack on Israel in retaliation of the killing of its men and two generals on April 1, 2024.

Iran had accused Israel of attacking its consulate in Damascus, Syria, resulting in the casualties.

Immediately after the drones were launched, Israel’s military notified residents of high-risk areas to move into bomb shelters when they hear sirens.

There are reports that France, US and UK are assisting Israel to shoot down the drones.

According to Israeli Army radio, more than 100 drones were intercepted outside Israeli territory with assistance from the US and UK.

A CNN reporter in Jerusalem had said no impact of the drones were felt through destruction of facilities, but that the blasts were as a result of the drones being intercepted by Israel’s aero defence system.

Iran has warned US and other countries not to take sides with Israel, vowing repercussion if they do.

In a statement, the IRGC said Iran launched a punitive strike against the occupied territories.

“This operation involved the use of both missiles and drones,” the IRGC said. Iran’s U.N. mission.

“The attack was in response to the strike in Syria and the matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!”