Chibok Girls: 89 Of 276 Abducted School Girls Still In Captivity ... Borno Govt

Chibok Girls: 89 Of 276 Abducted School Girls Still In Captivity

Borno State government has said 89 out of 276 abducted girls of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, are still in captivity.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal security Affairs, Prof Usman Tar, disclosed this at a press conference to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the ugly event.

April 14, 2014, would mark the tenth year of the abduction of the school girls.

“So far, 187 of the 276 abducted Chibok girls have been rescued and reunited with their families; 89 are still missing,” he said.

Tar, who spoke alongside his counterpart of Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo, noted that the 187 girls rescued over a period of ten years, include the 57 that escaped on the day of abduction.

He revealed that 108 were rescued by the security agencies and already reunited with their families.

He said the 187 rescued girls were enrolled in Capacity-building centres and Second Chance Schools initiative to make them self-reliant.

“Also, a number of the rescued girls have been enrolled for various scholarship programmes” he said.

