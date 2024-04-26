I Am Deeeply Touched By Your Show Of Love...Gov Eno Speaks On 60th Birthday





Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has sent his deepest appreciation to all those who joined him yesterday, in marking his 60th Birthday.

In a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno, thanked “our dear President and Commander-In- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, our nation’s First Lady, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, OON, former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR, the Vice President, Distinguished Senator Kashim Shetima, GCON, the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, and his dear wife, H.E. Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Tajudeen Abbas, the immediate past Governor of the State, H.E. Mr. Udom Emmanuel, CON and his dear wife, our Campaigner-In- Chief, H.E. Dr. (Mrs.) Martha Udom Emmanuel, my brother Governors, my dear wife, H.E. Pastor ( Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, my able Deputy, H.E. Senator (Dr.)Akon Eyakenyi and spouse, former deputy Governors of our dear State, the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas) and other Honourable Ministers, Service Chiefs and Commanders of Security Agencies at our State level, Members of the National Assembly, the Speaker and Honourable Members of the State House of Assembly, the Chief Judge and other members of the Judiciary arm, our revered Traditional Rulers, led by the Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Etuk, CFR, the fathers in faith, and our featured Guest Preacher, Pastor Simeon Afolabi of the First Love Assembly, our State Exco Members, Local Government Transition Chairmen, our Campaign Organization led by H.E., Ambassador Assam Assam, SAN, the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) led by the International President, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, SAN, the captains of industry, led by Engr. Uwem Okoko, FNSE, of Hensek Integrated Services, my wonderful family, siblings and in-laws, my friends, too numerous to mention, both here and in the Diaspora, and all those who went to various orphanages to spread cheers and happiness to the neediest and the vulnerable.

“I am deeply touched by the pictures and videos you have sent to me, showing the happiness you shared with them. Please send those pictures and videos to my Chief Photographer, Ms. Idara Adiakpan, who, will create an album to commemorate this milestone.

“I thank you most profoundly for hearkening to my advice to celebrate my birthday with the vulnerable, instead of spending your resources in celebrating me with gifts and media advertorials.

“I am truly touched by the love and prayers you had so wonderfully and graciously displayed. God bless you all.”



