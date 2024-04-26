American Intl School Abuja Agrees To Pay Back Over $760,000 Excess School Fees Paid By Yahaya Bello To EFCC

The American International School of Abuja has offered to refund N1.1 billion to Kogi from former Governor Yahaya Bello’s children’s school fees after confirming that the erstwhile governor paid $845,000.

In a letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the school stated it would return $760,000 to the Kogi state treasury as part of their investigation into Mr Bello’s alleged money laundering activities.

The EFCC had accused the ex-governor of looting $720,000 from the Kogi state treasury to pay his children’s tuition fees. This month, the anti-corruption agency laid siege to Mr Bello’s Abuja residence and was unsuccessful in securing his arrest. It later declared the ex-governor wanted, with the police announcing the withdrawal of Mr Bello’s security details.





According to the letter, dated October 24, 2022, the school informed the EFCC that the remaining $85,000 had already been used for educational services provided to the governor’s children in less than one year.

The school also confirmed that from September 7, 2021, to the date of the letter, $845,852.84 was paid in tuition and other fees for six of the governor’s children attending the school.

Therefore, the school requested that the anti-graft agency forward an official written request, with the genuine banking details of the EFCC, for a refund.

The school’s letter said, “Please forward to us an official written request, with the authentic banking details of the EFCC, for the refund of the above-mentioned funds as previously indicated as part of your investigation into the alleged money laundering activities by the Bello family.

“Since the 7th September 2021 to date, $845,852.84 (Eight Hundred and Forty Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty Two US Dollars and eighty four cents) in tuition and other fees has been deposited into our Bank account.”

“It added, “We have calculated the net amount to be transferred and refunded to the State, after deducting the educational services rendered as $760,910.84. (Seven Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ten US Dollars and Eighty Four cents).

“No further additional fees are expected in respect of tuition as the students’ fees have now been settled until they graduate from ASiA, Should any further deposits be made into ASIA’S bank account/s, we will disclose and inform you immediately without delay.”



