How Ex Kogi Governor's Son Died On Sallah Day

The mortal remains of the former member of the House of Representatives from Kogi State, Hon. Mohammed Idris, who slumped and died today after the Eid-el-Fitr prayer in Abuja, has been committed to mother earth.


He was buried according to Islamic rites at the Gudu Cemetery at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after a funeral prayer attended by a crowd of mourners at the National Mosque in Abuja.

The ex-lawmaker, who was the son of a former Governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris (Ibro), slumped and died in his residence shortly after returning from Eid Prayer on Wednesday.


Mohammed, formerly represented Ankpa, Olamaboro and Omala Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives when his father was the state governor.


