Accident: Hope Of Rescuing Two Passengers From Lagos Lagoon Dim .. NEMA

The Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, says the hope of rescuing the two passengers who fell off a bus into the Lagos lagoon following an accident on Wednesday has become dim.

He spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the scene of the accident in Lagos.

This is just as the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has said the remaining occupants of the bus were seriously injured.

The impact of an accident earlier on Wednesday, according to Farinloye, left two adults thrown off an 18-seater bus into the Lagos lagoon.

