Gov Abiodun's Ex Aide Dies In Car Crash

A former aide of the Governor of Ogun State, Professor Joseph Odemuyiwa, has died at the age of 66 from an auto crash that happened along the Ibadan-Abeokuta road.

Odemuyiwa, who was a Professor of Business Education, was also the immediate Senior Special Adviser to Prince Dapo Abiodun on Vocational and Technical Education.

Governor Abiodun has described the death of the deceased as a great loss to the state and its education sector.

Abiodun, in a condolence message, described the passing of Prof. Odemuyiwa as tragic and sad, adding that his death is a great loss to the state, his family, and the education sector.

He said the erstwhile special adviser was a team player who contributed immensely to the success recorded by his administration in vocational and technical education during his first term in office.

“Prof. Odemuyiwa’s legacy as an educator and advocate will always be remembered and cherished.

“He was a highly respected individual who made significant contributions to the success of our administration in vocational and technical education.

“His sudden departure leaves a void that will be felt by many and will be sorely missed by all,” Prince Abiodun said.

He sympathised with the family of the deceased and loved, even as he prayed for the repose of his soul.

“Please, accept my deepest condolences during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” the governor added