Former Minister Dalung Berates Onanuga, Reno , Bwala Over Attacks On Peter Obi

byCKN NEWS -
Former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, has taken to his 'X' page to query Bayo Onanuga, Reno Omokri, Daniel Bwala and Bashir Ahmad for always launching attacks against the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

In a post, Dalung asked if Peter Obi was only one who challenged Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

He queried if there was something that they were trying to cover up with the frequent attacks.

He wrote;

‘’I have been praying to God to reveal to me why @aonanuga1956, @renoomokri, @BwalaDaniel, @BashirAhmaad only chose to attack @PeterObi, was he the only person who challenged @officialABAT in the 2023 elections? Or is there something they are trying to cover up? Something is amiss''

