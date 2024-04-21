Forgive Me , Man Pleads After Killing Mother In Osun

A 65-year-old suspect, Lukman Odejoju has narrated how alcohol packaged in nylon influenced the killing of his mother.

It has been reported that the suspect killed his mother over palm oil proceed in Kajola village via Apomu, Isokan local government area of Osun state.

Fielding questions from journalists while he was being paraded at the State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo, he said the alcohol popularly referred to as ‘pelebe’ led him to an argument with his mother.

“We were both arguing inside the farm over handing over of her palm plantation to me but she refused. Amid the argument I pushed and strangled her, but I didn’t know she would die.

“Before I went to the farm, I had taken a sachets of alcohol. It was after the incident it dawned on me that I had committed a grave mistake.

“I adjusted her body and went to the village to bring people back to the scene. It was at the scene I told them what happened.

“I love my mother, I am her eldest surviving child out of five children and I urge the government to forgive because it was not intentional”, he pleaded.