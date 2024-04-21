Fear of Naira Spraying Grips Party-Goers...Abike Dabiri Shares Experience

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday, recounted her recent experience at a birthday party, highlighting the fear of spraying the naira.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she said, "Just coming from a birthday party and guess what? Everybody was afraid to spray.

"But I guess we have to learn how to spray. Don't throw money around, do it with class and dignity.

"Everybody was afraid o, including me."

The apprehension surrounding the spraying of naira comes in the wake of recent legal actions taken against individuals accused of abusing the national currency.

CKNNews that the Federal High Court in Lagos convicted controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky for abusing the naira.

Bobrisky was sentenced to six months imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Similarly, a businessman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, was also arraigned on three counts bordering on abuse of naira by allegedly spraying and tampering with the nation’s currency at a social event.

The celebrity bar man pleaded not guilty to tampering and abusing the naira during his trial and was granted N10m bail with two sureties in like sum.



