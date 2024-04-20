Eight Arrested For Building Shrine On Lagos Road

Officials of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps have arrested eight individuals for building a shrine on a main road in Egbe, Ikotun area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Saturday.

Wahab stated that they were also found in possession of charms and amulets that were recovered from them.

He wrote, "Eight people were arrested for constructing a shrine on the main road at Egbe, Ikotun. 

"They were arrested with charms and amulets, and the building has been demolished."

