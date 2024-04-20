Delta bloodbath: Oborevwori Finally Visits Troubled Okuoma Community

The Governor of Delta State, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Saturday, visited the Okuama community of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state where 17 military officers and soldiers on a peace mission to the community were killed.

This was as he assured indigenes who fled the community in the wake of the crisis of their safe return reiterating that “innocent citizens would not be made to suffer for what they know nothing about”.

It was the first time Oborevwori was visiting the troubled community after he had earlier been allegedly denied access to the community by the military last month.

It was gathered that the boat conveying the Governor and his delegation to Okuama took off from the jetty of the Nigerian Port Authority in Warri on Saturday morning.

In the governor’s entourage were top members of his cabinet as well as heads of security agencies in the state.

The Governor was escorted to the community by operatives of the military Joint Task Force.

It will be recalled that the Okuama community had been cordoned off by the military authorities since the March 14 tragic incident which claimed the lives of the soldiers and some civilians.

Oborevwori, during a visit to President Bola Tinubu last month, had told State House correspondents that he had not visited the community because the entire area had been deserted by residents following the military operation in the area.

Recall that on March 14, 17 military personnel including a lieutenant colonel, two majors and a captain were reportedly ambushed and gruesomely murdered around the Okuama community while on a peace mission over a disputed portion of land between Okuama, an Urhobo community and Okoloba, an Ijaw community on March 17.

Following the killing of the personnel, the Nigerian military had earlier declared eight persons including the traditional ruler of the Ewu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Clement Oghenerukevwe Ikolo, Urhukpe 1 and a renowned professor and President-General of Ewu communities wanted for the killing of the soldiers.

The Ewu monarch, barely 24 hours after he was declared wanted, turned himself in to the police in Delta, but was later handed over to the military for interrogation.

After spending three weeks in a military facility in Abuja, the traditional ruler was however released in the early hours of Friday and handed over to Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District.

Meanwhile, the released monarch of Ewu Kingdom, His Majesty Ovie Clement Ikolo, has applauded the three Senators from Delta State at the National Assembly for the key role they played in his release by the military.

The traditional ruler who visited Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District in his Maitama, Abuja residence, in the company of his wife and some family members, shortly after regaining his freedom, expressed his gratitude to Senator Nwoko, stating that Nwoko not only visited the Chief of Defence Staff alongside other Delta Senators to intercede on his behalf but also visited him in his Asokoro cell.

He said, “The day you came to visit me was the day I regained my bearings. Your presence gave me hope”.

Responding, Senator Nwoko stated that he was humbled to have been instrumental in the process and grateful that the collective efforts yielded positive results.

He encouraged the king not to be discouraged by the ordeal.

“Who knows what could have happened if you weren’t detained? Perhaps it was necessary to prevent something worse”, the Senator said.