EFCC Obtains Warrant To Arrest Ex-Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello

The Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) permission to arrest the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, preparatory to his arraignment on Thursday.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the warrant this afternoon at the instance of the EFCC.

This is as a Kogi State High Court in a conflicting ruling restrained the EFCC from arresting, detaining or prosecuting the ex-governor.

The EFCC Counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rotimi Oyedepo, had approached the court by an exparte application dated 16th of April, but filed today, 17th of April, 2024.

In the application, the EFCC asked trial judge, Justice Nwite for an ORDER granting leave to the EFCC to effect service of the Charge together with the proof of evidence on the Defendant by substituted means; by pasting the Charge at the last known address of the Defendant within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court being; 9, Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

The EFCC also sought an ORDER issuing an arrest warrant for the immediate arrest of the Defendant for the purpose of bringing him before the Court for

his arraignment or in the alternative;

“An ORDER issuing and directing the publishing of a public summons requiring/ commanding the Defendant to appear before this Honourable court on a names date;

“AN ORDER granting leave to the Complainant/Applicant to cause the publication of the public summons in any newspaper that enjoys wide circulation or by affixing it to some conspicuous part of the last known address of the Defendant or by affixing a copy of the public summon to some

conspicuous part of this Honourable court”.

“AN ORDER granting leave to the Complainant/Applicant to publish and/or make advertorial of the Order for substituted service on the Defendant on a full page of any National dailies.

After listening to the EFCC Counsel, Justice Nwite granted an order directing and/or issuing a warrant for the immediate arrest of the Defendant for the purpose of bringing him before the Court for his arraignment.

The court further adjourned till tomorrow April, 18 2024 for the arraignment of the former governor.