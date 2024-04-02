2 Soldiers Arrested For Alleged Theft In Dangote Refinery

Two soldiers of the Nigerian Army have been arrested over alleged theft at the Dangote Refinery, in Lagos.

The arrested soldiers and their fleeing civilian gang member, were said to have been accosted

in their operational vehicle by members of a vigilante group and private security operatives, while on their way out of the refinery.

Reacting to the incident, Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the two suspects were hired by a civilian contractor identified simply as Mr. Smart.

Onyema in a statement, yesterday, said: “This act of criminality, which was prevented by the proactive intervention of vigilant troops and private security operatives on duty at the refinery. It is totally unacceptable and highly regrettable. It does not, therefore, represent the ethics and values of the NA.

“ Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects were hired by a civilian contractor simply identified as Smart, who claimed he wanted to recover some Armoured cables he left behind on the refinery’s premises. Unknown to the soldiers, the said contractor, sensing trouble as they approached the security post, excused himself from the vehicle and bolted, leaving them behind.

“Further investigations are ongoing to fully ascertain the depth of culpability of the apprehended soldiers. Additionally, the stolen cables have been recovered and are in safe custody. The NA is working closely with the management of the Dangote Refinery to ensure a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident."