2 Soldiers Arrested For Alleged Theft In Dangote Refinery

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Two soldiers of the Nigerian Army have been arrested over alleged theft at the Dangote Refinery, in Lagos.

The arrested soldiers and their fleeing civilian gang member, were said to have been accosted

in their operational vehicle by members of a vigilante group and private security operatives, while on their way out of the refinery.

Reacting to the incident, Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the two suspects were hired by a civilian contractor identified simply as Mr. Smart.

Onyema in a statement, yesterday, said: “This act of criminality, which was prevented by the proactive intervention of vigilant troops and private security operatives on duty at the refinery. It is totally unacceptable and highly regrettable. It does not, therefore, represent the ethics and values of the NA.

“ Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects were hired by a civilian contractor simply identified as Smart, who claimed he wanted to recover some Armoured cables he left behind on the refinery’s premises. Unknown to the soldiers, the said contractor, sensing trouble as they approached the security post, excused himself from the vehicle and bolted, leaving them behind.

“Further investigations are ongoing to fully ascertain the depth of culpability of the apprehended soldiers. Additionally, the stolen cables have been recovered and are in safe custody. The NA is working closely with the management of the Dangote Refinery to ensure a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident."

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال