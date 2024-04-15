Edo Govt Demolishes Shaibu’s Residence Security Post

Officials of the Edo State State Network and members of the Public Works Volunteers, on Sunday, pulled down the security post in front of the residence of the former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, in the Government Reservation Area, Benin.

Shaibu was impeached by the Edo State House of Assembly last Monday over the allegation of leaking official secrets and perjury.

This followed the consideration of the report of a seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had also replaced the impeached deputy governor with Marvellous Omobayo.





Shaibu had since condemned his impeachment and had approached the court to quash the action, stating that he was only being persecuted for exercising his fundamental human rights by wanting to succeed his boss.

On Sunday, the saga took a new twist as the security post which shared the same fence with the golf course was pulled down.

The post served as a temporary shelter or first port of call for Shaibu’s security details before and after the close of work.

Reacting to the demolition, a senior member of one of the agencies which, carried out the exercise, who pleaded anonymity, said the security post was removed since the former deputy governor is now a private citizen and had lost such privilege.

The state Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Eta Uzamere, whose ministry was fingered for the demolition, said the exercise had nothing to do with the ministry.

He said, “I have seen some online reports linking my ministry to the demolition of the former deputy governor’s security and I can tell you it had nothing to do with my ministry.”

An aide to Shaibu said, “As I am talking to you, they have destroyed Shaibu’s security outpost. The place was not built by the government, it was built by Shaibu himself. You can see how wicked the state government is.”