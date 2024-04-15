DSS Arrests El-Rufai’s Political Ally, Aisha Galadima

Aisha Galadima, one of the biggest political allies of the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has been arrested in Kaduna.

The arrest, a source said her arrest, was connected to a post on her Facebook page, criticizing Governor Uba Sani.

The female politician was picked up by the operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, from her residence on Sunday afternoon.

The development was confirmed by one of her brothers, who said, “Aisha has just been arrested by DSS at her Tudun Wada residence in Kaduna” via a telephone conversation.

