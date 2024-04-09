Breaking: Fire Destroys 14 Buildings At Popular Docemo Market In Lagos

Shops in an entire stretch of Docemo street in idumota, Lagos Island, has been engulfed in an inferno. 

The fire also destroyed several goods whose worth has yet to be ascertained.

Recall that weeks ago, some shops caught fire in the same Docemo area leading to loss of property worth millions of naira.

Already, emergency responders are on ground to quell the fire.

According to reports, the fire started from a generator spark on a penthouse.

The owner threw the generator and fuel away which caused a huge spark that resulted in the fire outbreak

Over 14 buildings have been destroyed so far 

