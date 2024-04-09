APC Clears Aiyedatiwa, 15 Aspirants...Denies Governor's Certificate Forgery Allegations

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Venting Committee, has cleared all 16 Aspirants who obtained nomination forms to face the Party’s Screening Committee.

The Venting Committee also recommended that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa did not forge his WAEC certificate contrary to allegation by another Aspirant, Olugbenga Edema.

The Committee received a petition from Gbenga Omogbemi Edema, one of the Aspirants, alleging certificate forgery against Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Committee decided to verify the School Certificate allegedly forged by checking online from the website of the West Africa Examination Council (the WAEC Scratch Card attached as Annexure B).

The Committee found no credible evidence to substantiate the allegation of certificate forgery against Orimisan Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Committee therefore urged all aspirants to desist from making unfounded allegations that could undermine the credibility of the party primaries.

The Vetting Committee expressed confidence that the vetting process has been conducted with integrity and transparency.

The Committee’s recommendations are aimed at ensuring that only qualified and credible aspirants are presented for the party primaries, in line with the party’s commitment to internal democracy and good governance.